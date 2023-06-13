Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why she didn't get success like Prabhas with Baahubali

SS Rajamouli's directorial Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion changed the dynamics of Indian cinema. The Telugu movie became the biggest hit of the box office and received international recognition. The film became a beginning point for South cinema to flourish and also catapulted the stardom of the actors in the project, especially Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

Baahubali also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actress opened up about how she could not cash in on the mega-success of Baahubali like her male counterparts. The F3 actress cited that action films are still credited to male actors.

The actress quoted saying, ''I feel like in action films, still the credit is always given to the male counterparts." However, she feels that it's fair that Prabhas and Rana Daggubati got that kind of attention. ''I think it's fair that what the film did for Prabhas and Rana Daggubati is different from what it did for me, because the amount of the part I had was also like that,'' she stated.

She further added that she was not in the right mental state to soak in her success from Baahubali to the fullest. But is grateful for all the love and response she received for her role in the blockbuster film.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is one of the top actresses in South and Bollywood. She always manages to catch the headlines with her movies like the latest teaser of Lust Stories 2, super hot photoshoots, and rumors about her dating life with Vijay Varma.

Coming to her upcoming projects, Tamannaah Bhatia is waiting for the release of her upcoming film Jailer with Rajinikanth. The film is gearing up for release on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and others. She is also busy shooting for her Telugu film Bholaa Shankar with Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. The film is releasing on the same date as Jailer.

The actress is also playing the role of the female lead in Dileep's Malayalam film Bandra. Directed by Arun Gopy, the film will feature Tamannaah in the Princess kinda role and her character will converse in Malayalam and Hindi

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Adipurush: After Ranbir Kapoor, THIS Telugu actor buys tickets of Prabhas starrer for orphanage kids