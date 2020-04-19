Tamannaah Bhatia to romance Ravi Teja in director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's upcoming comedy drama?

As per the latest news reports, the southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to romance the Mass Maharaja in the upcoming comic drama, helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

The south star Ravi Teja has reportedly agreed to play the lead in south director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's upcoming comedy-drama. As per the latest news reports, the southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to romance the Mass Maharaja in the comic drama. The director Trinadha Rao Nakkina is known for films like Cinema Chupista Maava, Hello Guru Prema Kosame, and Nenu Local. Now, there is a strong buzz that the south star will be playing the lead in Trinadha Rao Nakkina's next film, alongside the Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

The south actor Ravi Teja who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja by his fans and audience members will be featuring as tough cop in the upcoming film Krack. The Gopichand Malineni directorial will see Ravi Teja battling it out with the brutal villains in the film. The south siren Shruti Haasan will essay the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. The makers of the film had released its teaser and the fans could not stop talking about the film. The fans and audience members gave Krack's teaser a thunderous response, and are eagerly looking forward to seeing the film's official trailer. The first look of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan from Krack is very impressive and the film looks very promising.

The film Krack is amongst the highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The Mass Maharaja's previous flick, Disco Raja did not perform well at the box office and the lead actor of Krack is hoping for a grand success with Gopichand Malineni directorial. Ravi Teja is known to have a strong hand at comedy and hence the fans are looking forward to his film with Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

