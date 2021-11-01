Tamannaah Bhatia roped in as female lead for Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar?

Tamannaah Bhatia female lead in Bholaa Shankar
Tamannaah Bhatia roped in as female lead for Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar?
Megastar Chiranjeevi has a bunch of films lined up and one such is with director Meher Ramesh titled Bholaa Shankar. Tamannaah Bhatia, the popular actress in Tollywood has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the film. Reportedly, the megastar wanted someone, who is good both at dancing and acting and Tamannaah seemed to be the perfect fit.

According to reports, Tamannaah Bhatia is charging a whopping amount to be a part of this film. An official announcement regarding the same is expected soon from the makers of the film. 

Bholaa Shankar has Keerthy Suresh who will be seen playing Chiranjeevi's sister in the film. The much-anticipated film banks on brother-sister sentiments and fans are very much eager to witness this never seen before bond. The film will officially launch on November 11th at 7:45 AM with a formal puja ceremony in the presence of the cast and crew. The regular shoot of the movie commences from the 15th of November.

Bholaa Shankar will be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. The mass action entertainer marks the first time collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh. Young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks for the film. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials. The film will release in theatres in 2022.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the grand release of Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film is all set to release in theatres on February 4, 2022.

Anonymous : Her shallow nature is very well known .
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : She's totally jobless now. This is a mere PR stunt .
REPLY 0 3 hours ago

