  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia says her hard work pays off when her fans strongly connect with her film characters

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia plays an ethical hacker in the upcoming series "November Story", and she feels the project helped her explore creative nuances. She adds that her joy lies in fans resonating strongly with the characters she portrays.
6894 reads Mumbai
Tamannaah Bhatia says her hard work pays off when her fans strongly connect with her film characters Tamannaah Bhatia says her hard work pays off when her fans strongly connect with her film characters
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tamannaah plays Anuradha, and she feels it is a character that stands out among all others she has portrayed so far. "November Story equipped me with the flair to explore novel creative nuances. The script, the storyline and Ram Subramanian's direction to a great extent leveraged my on-screen depiction of Anuradha, a young ethical hacker who rises to the occasion when it comes to saving her father from being punished for murder," she said.

"During the first week of shoot, we refashioned certain scenes because the team wasn't satisfied with how the character was shaping up," she recalled.

Tamannaah feels happy when the audience resonates with her roles. "I always find great joy when fans resonate strongly with my reel characters, which is why I pay great attention to the finer details. I believe that these nuances -- from the styling to the dialogues -- have helped bring Anuradha's character to life in just the manner that we desired," she said.

A seven-episode whodunit, "November Story" also includes Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna among others.

"November Story" releases on May 20 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

 

Also read| Venkat Prabhu releases statement post his mom's demise; Thanks Udhayanidhi Stalin for being pillar of strength

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Tamannaah Bhatia spills the beans of staring in 'November Story', says the role was a 'gratifying experience'
Tamannaah Bhatia pens an emotional note and urges everyone to stay safe during Covid second wave
Samantha Akkineni Birthday: Keerthy Suresh wishes 'miss gorgeous'; Tamannaah calls her 'beautiful person'
PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia looks effortlessly stylish as she gives a funky touch to her athleisure with neon
South Best and Worst Dressed Celebs Of Week: Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia to Keerthy Suresh; Take a look
Tamannaah Bhatia aces a floral maxi dress as she attends an event in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS