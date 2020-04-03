Tamannaah Bhatia sends birthday wishes to her 'goofy' guru Prabhu Deva by sharing a BTS PHOTO

Tamannaah Bhatia has wished Prabhu Deva on his birthday by sharing a BTS picture from one of their movies. Read on to know her birthday message for him.

Today marks the birthday of one of the most beloved choreographers and directors of the Indian film industry, Prabhu Deva. He has been receiving birthday wishes from fans, well-wishers, friends and other counterparts from the entertainment industry since morning. The dancing legend has a loyal fan base owing to his brilliant dance moves, acting prowess, and direction skills that he puts to use in movies. The latest celeb to wish Prabhu Deva on his birthday is South actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

The Seetimaarr actress has shared a BTS picture from the sets of the 2016 movie Devi in which she can be seen conversing with Sonu Sood as Prabhu Deva looks curiously at the camera. While Tamannaah is dressed in pink and blue co-ords, Sonu, on the other hand, looks dapper in an all-black outfit. However, Prabhu Deva stills all the limelight here with his funky loose shirt and jeans. Here’s how Tamannaah has penned down her birthday wish for him, “Happy birthday to my favourite and forever goofy Prabhu Sir.”

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Tamannaah will be venturing into Bollywood again with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan. She will also be seen alongside Vishnu Manchu in Seetimaarr. The actress has been roped in for That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the 2014 Bollywood movie Queen. Talking about Prabhu Deva, he is currently awaiting the release of his next directorial, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring superstar .

