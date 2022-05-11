Tamannaah Bhatia sets the temperature soaring in a black maxi dress and leaves us in awe; See PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia has an impeccable sense of fashion and she never shies away from experimenting with her style statement. Whether it is a photoshoot, a casual outing, or any other work project, Tamannaah Bhatia always seems to be in style. Now, yet again, the actress stole the limelight with her stunning look in black dress that definitely needs to be bookmarked.

Tamannaah Bhatia stepped in Mumbai in a beautiful black maxi dress that features ruffles in bottom and and a figure-skimming A-line silhouette that accentuated her frames perfectly. She completed her starry night look with minimal make-up and left her traces open. She went for no accessories look and flaunted a smile as she posed for pics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is also the second installment in the Fun And Frustration franchise. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 27, 2022. The trailer of F3 was released recently and it was a laughter riot and promises more entertainment than the first part. F3 is based on money and how to handle monetary problems.

Also Read: F3 Promotions: Tamannaah Bhatia is sight to behold in orange dress; Venkatesh, Varun Tej ace casuals; PICS

She will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.