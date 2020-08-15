  1. Home
Tamannaah Bhatia shares an adorable PHOTO as she wishes her father on his birthday

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a sweet picture on her Instagram account as she wished her father on his birthday. Take a look.
The stunning actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a sweet picture on her Instagram account as she wished her father on his birthday. The actress looks in a happy mood as she celebrates her father's birthday. Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in her casual avatar, in the latest photo she shared on Instagram. The fans and followers of the actress are always delighted to get a glimpse into her life. On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia featured in films like Petromax and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The news reports about the actress state that she will be seen in some interesting films. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the diva back on the big screen. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her daily life. The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast and has shared many photos of her doing yoga and workouts on her social media handles. The fans and followers of Tamannaah Bhatia are surely getting some major fitness goals from the actress.

Happy birthday papa bear

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on

The diva shared a monochrome photo of herself on Instagram and that left the fans feeling mesmerised. The fans of the actress are always looking forward to see her back on the big screen in a challenging role. The actress featured in a song called Daang Daang alongside Mahesh Babu.

