Tamannaah Bhatia shares an adorable workout video with THIS man; Deets inside

Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared an adorable video of herself doing squats with her father, Santhosh Bhatia. The video was posted on Instagram, where Tamannaah captioned it, "Who has the cutest workout partner?"

This video is particularly special because it shows her working out with her father. In the video, Tamannaah and her father are seen squatting side by side. Tamannaah is wearing a white T-shirt and green cargo leggings, with her hair tied back in a ponytail and no makeup. She is focused on her form, and her father is there to support her.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s adorable video below

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia Turn Heads with Stylish Event Entry

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, a dynamic duo, made a spectacular entrance at a recent Mumbai event. Their arrival was nothing short of spectacular, as they strolled into the sweet sounds of Shola Jo Bhadke.

Vijay Varma wore a black and white lined suit with a matching shirt and tie, and he completed the look with black shoes. Tamannaah, on the other hand, exuded elegance and charm in a white see-through gown. The gorgeous pair posed happily for the cameras, delighting the paparazzi and onlookers.

Check out the video of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia below

Upcoming movies of Tamannaah Bhatia-H3

Tamannaah Bhatia's calendar is brimming with exciting projects across various languages. She is set to dazzle audiences in a Malayalam film called Bandra starring Dileep, a Tamil film titled, Aranmanai 4, which is the latest installment in the popular Aranmanai horror franchise, and a Hindi film called Vedaa featuring John Abraham.

Her busy schedule also includes being a part of Lust Stories 2, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, opposite her current beau, Vijay Varma. Additionally, she is part of the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer and Chiranjeevi's film Bhola Shankar.

In the digital realm, Tamannaah shines with appearances in two web series in 2023: Jee Karda and Akhiri Sach. This talented actress's versatility and dedication continue to impress fans and industry insiders.

