Tamannaah Bhatia shares a fun throwback picture with brother Anand; Says she misses annoying him

The Petromax actress wrote in her Instagram post that she misses annoying her brother Anand and wished that he would be in the country.

The south siren, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a fun throwback picture alongside her brother Anand Bhatia. The Petromax actress wrote in her Instagram post that she misses annoying her brother and hoped that he would be in the country. The Devi actress shared a throwback memory wherein the brother-sister duo is having some gala time together. The F2 – Fun and Frustration actress looks stunning in a light-coloured top and jeans. The actress featured in the hit song Daang Daang alongside Telugu star Mahesh Babu, in the south film, titled Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The gorgeous diva looked every bit enchanting in her looks in the song. Now, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly will be seen in some interesting projects. During a live chat with Pinkvilla, the Devi 2 actress said that she would like to work with south actors like the Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda and Sivakarthikeyan. The actress will reportedly feature in, Bole Chudiyan which will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The stunning diva enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account, is often questioned by the fans over her beauty secrets and what does she do to maintain a healthy diet.

Check out the photo shared by Tamannaah Bhatia

The sultry siren shared her beauty tips with her fans and followers who were delighted to see Tamannaah Bhatia share her secrets with everyone. The stunner has also featured in Bollywood flicks like Himmatwala and Entertainment opposite . The fans are waiting to see Tamannaah Bhatia back on the silver screen. The actress has also been sharing details of her activities during the quarantine with her fans on Instagram.

