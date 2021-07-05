Tamannaah Bhatia shares her post packup goofy face; Gets vaccinated with her team; SEE PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia also posted a photo of herself posing with the team after getting vaccinated. She captioned it, 'party time'.

Celebs are back in action and have resumed shooting of their upcoming films post-lockdown. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has also started working on her upcoming projects and has been sharing an update about the same on social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared a post pack up goofy face photo and it is super cute. Tamannaah Bhatia also posted a photo of herself posing with the team after getting vaccinated. She captioned it, 'party time'.

Tamannaah Bhatia had tested positive for COVID-19 in the first phase of the lockdown. Post her recovery, she left no stone unturned to bring herself back in shape and healthy. Tamannaah was on high medication throughout her COVID treatment due to which she gained a lot of weight. However, she made sure to hit the gym and has made a powerful comeback.

Sharing a video of her lifting weight at the gym, Tamannaah Bhatia had captioned it, "You don’t have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I’m back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19."

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has a list of movies and shows in the kitty. She is making her debut as a host for MasterChef Telugu. The first promo of the show is expected to be out soon. She is also shooting for Anil Ravipudi's F3, a sequel to F2.

Besides this, Tam will be sharing the screen space with Satya Dev for the Telugu remake of the popular Kannada film Love Mocktail. The film is titled Gurthunda Seethakalam.

The stunner also has Dinesh Vijan's web series Yaari Dosti, which is set against the backdrop of friendship. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

