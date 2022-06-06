Tamannaah Bhatia shares her summer skincare routine, comments on airport fashion trend; EXCLUSIVE

Tamannaah Bhatia, as we all know is blessed with flawless skin. Called as 'milky beauty' by her fans, Tamannaah is one of the few actresses who can look fresh, stunning even sans makeup. The F3 actress recently shared her basic skincare routine with us and it is all you need to ensure your skin feels smooth and healthy.

"My skincare routine changes with every season. For summer, my morning routine is more of keeping it basic as I have dry combination skin. So I try to keep it as clean as possible and for me, cleansing is very important. The second basic thing I do is moisturize enough but with water-based not oily one otherwise, that really breaks out my skin and when I have to take off my makeup later in the day, it is with cleanser or oil. I avoid rubbing my skin because it causes irritation. A lot of people do that and it should be avoided."

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia also shared her thoughts on airport fashion trend. As we all know airport fashion is quite a trend as celebs are under the constant glare of the paparazzi. Asked about her take on it, the Sye Raa actress replied, "There are days when I don't like my freshes self. I think back in the day there was pressure, maybe during pre-pandemic period but now we have reached a mid-way where there is comfort. But I somehow enjoy it now so it doesn't feel that much of stress. I enjoy getting ready for the airport, it is a kind of motivation to start my day."

Also Read| Beauty Hacks: Malavika Mohanan shares her 3 EXCLUSIVE basic & important DIY skincare treatments