Tamannaah Bhatia shares a jaw dropping photos in bodycon dress; Samantha Akkineni REACTS

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses and has showcased her acting prowess in Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood too. Today, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared jaw-dropping photos of herself in a bodycon dress. However, it is Samantha Akkineni's comment, which deserves all the attention. The oh baby actress commented, "Wowwww," with many fire emoticons.

Tamannaah acted from subtle to sensuous performances and allured the audience with her beauty. She also enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and often shares stunning pictures and videos on social media to entertain her fans. Today, the actress took the internet by the fire with her latest pictures, and guess we are not the only ones who are left awestruck, Samantha Akkineni has joined the bandwagon too. The actress raises the temperature in an embroidery floral dress by Rocky Star and styled by Sukriti Grover. The ponytail hairstyle, subtle pinkish makeup and white pumps add a perfect amount of oomph to the entire look. She looks like an absolute diva in this look and fans are showering love on the photos with various comments.

The actress wore this beautiful outfit for her television cooking show, MasterChef Telugu. This morning, the promo video was launched and she can be seen donning the same outfit and setting the stage on fire.

On the work front, Tamannaah is currently filming for the movie F3: Fun and Frustration alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. F3 is directed by Anil Ravipudi. She is also working on the romantic movie Gurthunda Seethakalam opposite Satyadev. This movie is directed by Nagasekhar. Tamannaah is also awaiting the release of two Telugu movies Seetimaarr and Maestro.