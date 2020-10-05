Tamannaah Bhatia shares a message after her COVID 19 diagnosis; Samantha, Kajal & others react to the post

The actress further wrote in her Instagram post that she had a mild fever last week. Actors like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal and Esha Gupta also commented on Tamannaah Bhatia's post.

The sultry diva Tamannaah Bhatia shared a post on her Instagram account after testing positive for COVID 19. The message stated how she got herself admitted to a hospital which is located in Hyderabad. The actress further wrote in her Instagram post that she had a mild fever last week. The Petromax actress also mentions in her post that she wanted to make sure that her diagnosis of COVID 19 does not further lead to any kind of adverse health problems.

The southern actress also adds that he will recover from COVID 19 soon and also gives a big virtual hug to everyone who expressed their love, concern and positivity for the actress. Actors like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer Salmaan and Esha Gupta also commented on Tamannaah Bhatia's post. Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Get well soon Tam, lots of love. The Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Get well soon Tammy! Sending all my love and good wishes! Big Hug!"

The actress Tamannaah Bhatia who featured in films like Petromax, Devi and Ayan and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans and followers of the diva, wished her a speedy recovery. On the work front, the actress also featured in a song called Daang Daang in the Mahesh Babu starrer called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting to see her back on the big screen.

