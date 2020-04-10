Tamannaah Bhatia shares a stunning PHOTO on day 17 of lockdown; Shruti Haasan calls her cutie

Tamannaah Bhatia who recently featured in the blockbuster film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy shared a stunning photo of herself. Shruti Haasan left a sweet comment on Tamannaah Bhatia's picture. Check it out.

The gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia who recently featured in the blockbuster film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy shared a stunning photo of herself. Another south siren, Shruti Haasan left a sweet comment on Tamannaah Bhatia's picture. Shruti calls Tamannaah a cutie and the fans are delighted to see the banter between the two stunners. Tamannaah Bhatia further wrote in her Instagram post that she wants to be as useless as the letter G in Lasagna on day 17 of lockdown. The beautiful actress who featured in films like Petromax, Devi, and F2 – Fun and Frustration will be seen in a couple of interesting films coming up in the future.

The actress went live on Instagram with Pinkvilla a few days back and revealed some interesting facts. The sultry diva said that she is looking forward to work alongside, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and south actor Sivakarthikeyan in the future. The southern beauty says that from Bollywood, she would like to work alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actress goes on to add that she receives a lot of compliments for her beautiful skin. Many fans talk about Tamannaah Bhatia's skin tone and often call her milk.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's post

The actress says that she does not know how to react to fans calling her milk, but she takes it as a compliment. The southern diva says that she is looking forward to doing some interesting films. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. The fans of the actress are looking forward to seeing her on the big screen.

