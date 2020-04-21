Tamannaah Bhatia shares THROWBACK vacay pics with her girl gang during quarantine & makes us miss our friends

As she's away from friends due to lockdown, South and Bollywood beauty, Tamannaah Bhatia shared few throwback photos with her girl gang and it only makes us miss our friends even more.

As we all know its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak and people are keeping themselves occupied by taking up various challenges on social media. South celebs like Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan among others celebs have also been sharing videos and photos of them doing household chores like sweeping the floor, dusting and cleaning. Celebs are killing time at home with various activities. Also, the quarantine period has only made us realize how life with family members and friends is incomplete.

As she is away from friends due to lockdown, South and Bollywood beauty, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a few throwback photos with her girl gang and it only makes us miss our friends even more. Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media and shared a few photos with her gang and it's all of us right now. She captioned it, "Take me back."

The Milky beauty is super active on social media and is keeping us all motivated with her workout videos as well. The Sye Raa actress shared a video of her working out at home with the use of heavy objects like watermelon. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "This is what a fruitful workout looks like."

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's photos below:

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has contributed Rs 3 Lakhs to help coronavirus needy. "I have taken a pledge that no one sleeps hungry during the lockdown and we urge everyone to unite as one human race and donate generously,” said Tamannaah in a statement.

