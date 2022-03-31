Tamannaah Bhatia shells comfort vibes in oversized outfit; Hansika Motwani dons a luxe airport look; PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Mumbai and showed comfort dressing is all one needs in Summer. The actress opted for an oversized outfit and no make-up look. She opted for baggy jeans and paired them up with a printed oversized shirt. The diva has yet again nailed the no make-up and proved she is a pro at it.

Tamannaah Bhatia was busy talking on the phone as she was papped on the sets of her shoot. Meanwhile, she is busy shooting for F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada, which is a sequel to the blockbuster film F2: Fun and Frustration. She also has a Telugu remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail titled Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. The actress is also performing a special dance number in Varun Tej's Ghani. The song is titled Kodthe, and the music is composed by SS Thaman.

Hansika Motwani was also papped at the Mumbai airport. The actress went for a simple yet luxe look for the travel attire in cream pants and a white crop top. The top had a net and collar with a lace print on it. With a Louis Vuitton bag and transparent heels, black sunnies, she completed the look and gave it a top-end fashionable attire.

On the work front, Hansika Motwani will return to the big screen with an upcoming thriller titled Maha. She has also signed another project that will be jointly directed by filmmaker duo Sabari Gireesan and Guru Saravanan. The actress will also play the lead in Srinivas Omkar's My Name Is Shruthi and Partner with Aadhi Pinisetty.

