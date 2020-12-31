Tamannaah Bhatia shows us how to slay with neon in an outfit as she gets spotted at the airport; See Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia was papped at Mumbai airport, where she gave us cues to slay a sporty outfit with neon additions in it.

Tamannaah Bhatia has been juggling as she is in the middle of several projects. Today, she got papped while departing from Mumbai. In the photos, Tamannaah aced a sporty outfit and while doing so, she gave us cues on how to add neon in sportswear. With neon shoes and a minimalistic neon printed sling bag, she owned the look. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress finished the overall look by wearing an ash coloured mushy sweatshirt with neon print.

Well, it goes without saying that Tamannaah slayed in the sporty airport look. She completed the look with a facemask and a pair of black denim pants. Meanwhile, the Baahubali actress is currently busy with the shooting of two films Seetimaarr and the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. In Seetimaarr, she will be seen as a Kabaddi coach and she will be sharing the screen space with Gopichand in the sports drama.

See the photos here:

In the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, she will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original. Nithiin will be seen as the male lead. Andhadhun Telugu remake had been the talk of the town since a very long time. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will back the remake under Sreshth Movies banner. Mahati Swara Sagar is onboard as the music director for the yet to be titled film.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

