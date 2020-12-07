Tamannaah Bhatia is a sight to behold in a puff sleeve red tiered dress perfect for Christmas

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a red three-tiered frill dress and we just can't stop staring at how gorgeous she looks in it.

South and Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia recently turned heads with her stunning outfit at the launch of an upcoming film in Hyderabad. The stunner will be seen opposite Satya Dev in their upcoming project title Gurthunda Seethakalam, the Telugu remake of Kannada superhit romance Love Mocktail. The 30-year-old leggy lass opted for a red three-tiered frill dress and we just can't stop staring at how gorgeous she looks in it. The perfect cocktail or brunch wear outfit by Zwaan features crystal pleats in the form of tiers to add flamboyance to the striking red look. The puffed sleeves, that we are in love with, bring a tad of drama.

Tamannaah Bhatia completed the look with sleek hairdo and accessorised with diamond-gold statement earrings. This look has been styled by Sukriti Grover. Tam shared this look on Instagram and wrote, "About last night at the official press meet of my upcoming Telugu film titled 'Gurthunda Seethakalam'. It is the remake of ‘Love Mocktail'" We are all hearts for this look of Sye Raa actress. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Sye Raa actress is playing the role of a Kabaddi coach alongside Gopichand in their upcoming film, Seetimaarr.

The diva has quite a few films including Andhadhun Telugu remake. She will play 's role in Telugu remake of Andhadhun, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original.

Also Read: Airport Diaries: Tamannaah Bhatia opts for sweatshirt and shorts; Raashi Khanna spotted heading to Chennai

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×