Tamannaah Bhatia snuggles with pet, beating midweek blues; TOO CUTE TO MISS

Tamannaah Bhatia who keeps on sharing with her followers sweet and cute glimpses of her life has yet again shared a cute video of her spending quality time with her pooch.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known for her bubbly personality and her love for animals is also a doting dog mom to her seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Pebbles. In her latest Instagram post, the Jailer actress is seen sharing a cute moment with Pebbles and giving him a lot of kisses. She captioned the post "The snuggle is real." The actress also added the song "Oh No" by Capone to the post, which adds an extra layer of humor and fun.

The Kaavaalaa star and Pebbles share a special bond. The actress has often spoken about how much she loves her dog and how he makes her happy. In an earlier, post Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "There is no dull moment when you have the unconditional love of your pet #pebbles @whiskeywomaniya". The talented actress eloquently expressed the joy her beloved pet brings into her life, emphasizing the perpetual cheerfulness that surrounds Pebbles and the unwavering, unconditional love the furry companion bestows upon her.

Quality time with beau Vijay Varma

Meanwhile, following the successful releases of Jailer and Akhri Sach, the actress decided to indulge in a well-deserved break, escaping to the breathtaking beaches of the Maldives to share precious moments with her beau, Vijay Varma.

Vijay, renowned for his roles in Darlings, Mirzapur, and more goes above and beyond to shower his affection on his beloved, leaving heartfelt comments on her Instagram posts that amplify her sense of being cherished. The duo appeared together in the Netflix movie, Lust Stories 2. Their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into off-screen romance while shooting.

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the screen on fire in 2023

The Baahubali actress had a stellar year in 2023, with six back-to-back successful releases. She kicked off the year with the web series Jee Karda, which was a critical hit. She then starred in the much-anticipated Lust Stories 2, opposite Vijay Varma. Her latest release is the crime-thriller web series Aakhri Sach, where she plays a cop.

