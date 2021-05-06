  1. Home
Tamannaah Bhatia spills the beans of staring in 'November Story', says the role was a 'gratifying experience'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia stars as an ethical hacker in the upcoming web series "November Story". The seven-episode whodunit is directed by Ram Subramanian, and also includes Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna in the cast.
Tamannaah plays ethical hacker Anuradha whose biggest concern is selling her father's house so she can pay for his Alzheimer's treatment. 

"Anuradha is a young, independent, fearless and intelligent woman who takes it upon herself to save her father from being punished for a cold-blooded murder. Portraying such a strong female character who is the hero of the story was one of the most gratifying experiences in my career so far," says Tamannaah.

She promises fans that the series has a "compelling storyline and unique narrative" that will keep the audience "hooked till the end as the mystery around the murder is uncovered".

Director Ram Subramanian said: "'November Story' is a classic murder mystery where the quest to find the truth behind the crime unveils a series of hidden truths. We wanted to bring the Tamil audience a crime thriller unlike any other they've seen before, in terms of both the storyline, and the way it's brought to life."

"November Story" is set to release on May 20 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

 

 

Credits :IANS

