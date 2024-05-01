Tamannaah Bhatia spotted leaving Versova Jetty after a fun day in city

Tamannaah Bhatia has a large lineup of films in her array as she takes up roles in languages like Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. With her busy schedule, the actress was recently seen having a fun day in the city and was spotted at Versova Jetty by the paparazzi.

The actress sported a casual and chic outfit as she was seen entering her car along with an adorable smile on her face. The wonderful video is surely a sight to see, especially for fans who would be delighted to see their favorite actor seizing the day.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s spotted in a happy mood leaving Versova Jetty

The video featuring Tamannaah Bhatia showcases the actress leaving Versova Jetty as she walks towards her car with a big smile on her face. She also waved her hand to the camera while one of the guards opened the door.

Tamannaah Bhatia was wearing a yellow outfit with floral designs on top. She completed the look with sunglasses and she took it off after getting inside her car. Further details regarding her visit to the place remain unknown.

Notably, the Aagadu star was in the headlines back in June 2019 after a few reports stated that she purchased a flat in the Versova area. The price of the property was stated to be around Rs. 16.60 crore and DNA India stated at the time that Tamannaah paid double the original price. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, Bhatia denied the claims the following month while speaking to Mumbai Mirror. She revealed with a laugh that she was contacted by her Hindi teacher from school. She added: “I told him, I’m Sindhi, how can I pay double the price for an apartment?” Bhatia also mentioned that she has bought a house and will move in with her parents once it is ready.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front

Tamannaah Bhatia will portray the female lead in Aranmanai 4, which is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024. Written and directed by Sundar C. who also plays the main role, it also features Raashii Khanna in another important role.

She has two Hindi films in her upcoming lineup starting with Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa. The action drama has John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Vidyarthi among the lead cast members. Produced by John Abraham, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Minaakshi Das, Vedaa will be released on July 12, 2024.

Tamannaah Bhatia has also been approached to make a special appearance for a dance number in Stree 2. Filming for the song has been reportedly completed. Stree 2 will mark the fourth entry in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, which was created by Dinesh Vijan.

The Devi star will share the screen with Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha in Odela 2. A release date for the supernatural thriller has not been confirmed yet.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna starrer Aranmanai 4 postponed; movie gets a new release date