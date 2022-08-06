Tamannaah Bhatia sports a funky sweatshirt with Rs 87K luxe bag as she gets clicked at a salon in Mumbai

Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked in Mumbai as she stepped out for a salon session on Friday afternoon. The actress, who is known for her sartorial choices, gave major fashion goals with her cool yet comfy look for the salon. Her outfit screams stylish, cool and comfy, which is perfect for the monsoons. She paired up her day-out look with an expensive handbag.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a funky printed sweatshirt and paired it up with black joggers. No make-up and accessories, completed her look but she made sure to stand out with a luxe expensive bag. Yes, the actress carried a Chloe tote bag that is worth Rs 87, 783. She graced the paparazzi with a wide smile and also let them take photos of her, after which she headed to her car.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration, a sequel to 2019 blockbuster F2: Fun and Frustration. The film released in theatres on May 27, 2022 and was much loved by its audience. The actress will feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. She also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

Recently, during an interactive session with fans on Twitter, Tamannaah Bhatia hinted at a special dance number with Chiranjeevi in Godfather. A fan asked if they can expect a dance number with her and 'boss' Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar. The actress didn't deny it but in fact hinted that audiences will not be disappointed. She replied, "I promise you that you will not be disappointed." Well, if this turns out to be true, then it sure will be a visual treat watching the two best dances, Tamannaah and Chiranjeevi shake a leg together.