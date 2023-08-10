Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a monochrome black outfit on day of Jailer's release; VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia must be over the moon now that her latest release, Jailer, has been getting rave reviews from all corners. The actress also has another release coming up tomorrow itself, with Bholaa Shankar, which also stars Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. In between her extremely hectic schedule, the actress was spotted with Neeta Lulla today.

They were spotted outside Neeta’s store. The actress greeted her fans and took selfies with them while leaving. She also posed for the media in her monochrome black outfit. Tamannaah looked fabulous, as she always does.

Tamannaah Bhatia is all smiles now that Jailer co-starring Rajinikanth has been released to rave reviews

Tamannaah Bhatia has scored another blockbuster with Jailer

Tamannaah Bhatia is not at all new to mega-success at the box office. The actress has acted with some of the biggest stars in the country and also delivered phenomenal box-office hits. The Ayan actress has added another massive hit to her name with the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. Even though the Nelson Dilpkumar directorial was only released today, the reviews for the film have been great.

When a film starring a big superstar also gets great reviews, the movie in question almost certainly does well at the box office. There is no doubt that this will certainly be the case with Jailer. Along with Tamannaah and Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Vasanth Ravi also star in the film.

Tamannaah has managed to multitask by working in multiple languages simultaneously ever since the start of her career. In the recent past, the actress has been acting non-stop even more than she used to.

Tamannaah Bhatia has two grand mass entertainers this month itself

Now that Jailer has been released tomorrow, Tamannaah has another big-budget masala entertainer coming up tomorrow. The actress will be playing the love interest of Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar. If her Telugu release also turns out to be a hit, then Tamannaah will be a part of two great hits with two massive stars in just a month’s time. This feat will definitely be a rare one for any actor to achieve in their career.

