Tamannaah Bhatia to star opposite Yash in Narthan's next? Here's what director has to say

Director Narthan recently in an interview opened up about writing a script for KGF star Yash. However, nothing is confirmed yet as Yash is yet to read the script. But keeping KGF star Yash's pan-Indian fame in mind, Narthan is working on his script. Narthan told a Kannada daily, "I am in talks with Yash for two years now, but the time for the movie launch is not fixed yet. It will be announced once everything is finalized. I am writing the story. When it reaches a stage, I will narrate it to Yash." Now latest reports suggest, Tamannaah Bhatia has been approached opposite Yash in the yet-untitled film.

While there is strong buzz regarding the Sye Raa actress being approached, the Mufti director has rubbished the news. According to a report in IB Times, the director was asked about signing the Baahubali actress for the film, he said, "I am clueless about it." Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia had featured in a special song in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1. However, if things materialize, this would mark her full-fledged debut in Kannada Cinema.

Coming back to Narthan working on a script for Yash, the filmmaker revealed, "I am writing the story. When it reaches a stage, I will narrate it to Yash." The Mufti director also revealed that Yash wants to read the script once it is ready and that he is not working on by keeping KGF star's Pan Indian image post the success of the film. "I am writing keeping his pan-India image in mind post KGF success, So, it a big responsibility to helm a project."

Credits :IB Times

