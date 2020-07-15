  1. Home
Tamannaah Bhatia to star in the Telugu remake of Love Mocktail?

The news reports also add that the Telugu remake of Love Mocktail will also star Satyadev. The film, Love Mocktail was a Kannada drama which proved to be a successful flick especially among the young fans and film audiences.
The latest buzz in the south film industry is that the Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be playing the female lead in the upcoming Telugu remake of Love Mocktail. The news reports also add that the Telugu remake of Love Mocktail will also star Satyadev. The film, Love Mocktail was a Kannada drama which proved to be a successful especially among the young fans and film audiences. On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia featured in the magnum opus, called, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was helmed by Surender Reddy, and had Chiranjeevi in the lead.

The southern diva, Tamannaah Bhatia also featured in Petromax which was a horror comedy. In an interview with us, Tamannaah Bhatia also expressed her wish to work with Namma Veettu Pillai actor Sivakarthikeyan. The gorgeous diva is expected to feature in some interesting projects. The stunning south actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The actress has been sharing candid pictures on her Instagram account and the fans and followers of the actress are delighted to see the latest updates from the sultry siren.

The fans of south siren Tamannaah Bhatia are eagerly waiting to see her back on the big screen. The south actress Tamannaah Bhatia has featured in films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Petromax, F2: Fun and Frustration, Himmatwala, Ayan and Devi 2. Tamannaah Bhatia also featured in a peppy number in the Mahesh Babu film, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

