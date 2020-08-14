Tamannaah Bhatia states people need to show their positive side on social media amid trolls & toxicity

The actress goes on to say that amid the COVID 19 crisis everyone needs to be sympathetic towards each other, even on social media platforms.

The actress Tamannaah Bhatia has stated in an interview that the toxicity and trolling on social media has become a grave concern amid such trying times. The actress goes on to say that amid the COVID 19 crisis everyone needs to be sympathetic towards each other. But, Tamannaah Bhatia states that she is seen the opposite happening especially to actors. Tamannaah feels that actors have been facing the heat from social media users even during such difficult times.

The actress who featured in Petromax further mentions that it now time that people need to show their positive and sugar-coated side on social media. The actress also adds how earlier on, she questioned the very practice of people flaunting their happy and perfect sides on social media platforms. But, now with the levels of trolling and toxicity on social media platforms, the actress feels that it now time to go back to being nice to everyone. On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will reportedly feature in some interesting projects.

The actress during her interview with Pinkvilla had stated that she is looking forward to working alongside, actor Sivakarthikeyan. The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva would love to see her act opposite the Namma Veettu Pillai actor in the coming future. Tamannaah Bhatia previously featured in a song called Daang Daang alongside Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

