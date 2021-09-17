Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a dramatic blue saree gown with organza ruffles; Yay or Nay?

Tamannaah Bhatia is turning heads with her fashion choices yet again. The stunner has treated us with another stunning look in an azure blue saree gown featuring organza ruffles, and crepe base with sequins embroidery. We are totally in love with Tamannaah's 'not so saree' look.

Talking about her makeup, Tamannaah Bhatia decided to go as minimal as she could and completed her look with orange lip colour. She accessorised her saree with a diamond bracelet and earrings. Styled by Sukriti Grover and makeup by Divya Chablani, Tamannaah Bhatia looks no less like a diva in this stunning outfit that is perfect for a cocktail party or festive occasion.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia, who was last seen in Seetimaarr along with Gopichand has a good lineup of films in the kitty. Nithiin starrer Maestro, which sees Tamannaah Bhatia reprising 's role in the Andhadhun Telugu remake got released today, on September 17.

She also has comedy-entertainer F3 co-starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen and Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. Tamannaah is also hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu.