Tamannaah Bhatia sweats it out in gym as she gives a glimpse of her intense workout; WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in the South. Apart from acing her acting and dancing skills, Tamannaah also makes sure that she remains fit. She is known to be an avid fitness lover and we get proof for the same in her latest video, where she is seen shelling out major fitness goals. Tamannaah often keeps on sharing some amazing pictures and videos on social media thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. As of now, the Seetimaarr star gave a sneak peek into her intense workout.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of doing an intense workout by lifting disc weights. Clad in black joggers and a white t-shirt, the actress is seen performing squats with a disc in her hands. She is nailing it her pro and giving us major fitness goals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is also the second installment in the Fun And Frustration franchise. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie will also see Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada as leads.

Besides F3, Tamannaah Bhatia will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

