Tamannaah Bhatia to take legal action against MasterChef Telugu for unprofessional behaviour

MasterChef, the most popular culinary show, came down to the South with the Telugu version hosted by Tamannaah Bhatia and the Tamil version hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. The Telugu show marked the debut of Tamannaah in hosting and made sure to leave no stone unturned for the first season. Her glamorous outfits are TRP ratings are proof of it.

Now, according to the latest reports, it seems like not all is well between the makers and the host. The actress has decided to take legal action against the makers for unprofessional behaviour. The actress' lawyer issued a statement, which read, "Due to the non-payment of dues on MasterChef Telugu and unprofessional conduct by the production house Innovative Film Academy, Tamannaah Bhatia is being forced to take legal action. Despite the continuous non-payment and unprofessional approach, she cancelled other commitments and was determined to complete the entire project. However, since the production house has overnight stopped communication with her, she is now forced to consider filing a legal suit against them."

A few days ago, there were reports that Tamannaah has decided to back out of the show and popular Telugu host Anasuya Bhardwaj will be replacing her in MasterChef Telugu.

MasterChef Telugu was launched in an extravaganza way with both hosts Tamannaah and Vijay Sethupathi. The show, which went on air on August 27, features Hyderabad chefs Sanjay Thumma, Chalapathi Rao, and Mahesh Padala as judges.

