Tamannaah Bhatia takes a walk down memory lane as she shares a throwback PIC with her friends

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle which surely deserves your attention. Check it out.
Mumbai
Tamannaah Bhatia takes a walk down memory lane as she shares a throwback PIC with her friends
Southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a huge fan following all over the country for all the obvious reasons. Apart from showing her acting prowess in the South film industry, the actress has also been a part of Bollywood movies. The Baahubali star is also active on social media and keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her personal and professional life on social media. As of now, she is under home quarantine with the rest of her family members.

As we speak of this, the Seetimaarr actress has recalled the good old times by sharing a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. Tamannaah looks content as she is posing with a few of her friends in the picture. The stunning diva looks entrancing as she is wearing a pink and golden-coloured salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta while letting down her lustrous hair. She has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “A walk down memory lane!”

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest Instagram post below:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has some interesting projects lined up as of now that include Seetimaarr in which she plays the role of Jwala Reddy. The sports action drama has been directed by Sampath Nandi. The actress will also be seen in the Telugu comedy-drama titled That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. Tamannaah has also been paired up alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Bollywood movie titled Bole Chudiyan.

