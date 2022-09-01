Tamannaah Bhatia teams up with Dileep for her Malayalam debut film

Tentatively titled D147, the film will mark the debut of Tamannaah in Mollywood.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Sep 01, 2022 10:50 AM IST  |  2.9K
Tamannaah Bhatia,South
Malayalam star Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia have teamed up together for an upcoming film, directed by Arun Gopy. Tentatively titled D147, the film will mark the debut of Tamannaah in Mollywood. It is directed by Arun Gopy and bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith. D147 is written by Udaykrishna. The film was officially launched today with a formal pooja ceremony.

