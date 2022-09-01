Tamannaah Bhatia teams up with Dileep for her Malayalam debut film

Malayalam star Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia have teamed up together for an upcoming film, directed by Arun Gopy. Tentatively titled D147, the film will mark the debut of Tamannaah in Mollywood. It is directed by Arun Gopy and bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith. D147 is written by Udaykrishna. The film was officially launched today with a formal pooja ceremony.