Tamannaah Bhatia to get married to a businessman? Check out the F3 star's response

Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news recently due to her back to back releases. Recently, speculations were doing rounds that the F3 actress will be getting married to a businessman soon. Clearing the air, she took to her Instagram and gave a savage reply. The diva shared a video dressed up as a man along with the caption, "Introducing my businessman husband..."

However, this is not the first time the rumors of her getting married circulated. Tamannaah Bhatia had rubbished such speculations like a boss earlier as well. Back in 2019, the Devi 2 actress revealed during an interaction with the ToI that she has given her parents the responsibility of finding a suitable groom for her. She also added that her mother is already searching for a match.