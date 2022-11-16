Tamannaah Bhatia to get married to a businessman? Check out the F3 star's response
As rumors are doing rounds that Tamannaah Bhatia is getting married to a businessman, the F3 actress took to her Instagram and gave a savage reply. check it out.
Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news recently due to her back to back releases. Recently, speculations were doing rounds that the F3 actress will be getting married to a businessman soon. Clearing the air, she took to her Instagram and gave a savage reply. The diva shared a video dressed up as a man along with the caption, "Introducing my businessman husband..."
However, this is not the first time the rumors of her getting married circulated. Tamannaah Bhatia had rubbished such speculations like a boss earlier as well. Back in 2019, the Devi 2 actress revealed during an interaction with the ToI that she has given her parents the responsibility of finding a suitable groom for her. She also added that her mother is already searching for a match.
Check out the video below:
Upcoming films
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next grace the silver screens with Chiranjeevi-led Bhola Shankar. While she will be seen as the Megastar's love interest in the movie, National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as his sister. Helmed by director Meher Ramesh, the film is an official Telugu remake of the hit Tamil film Vedalam. The much-awaited project will be releasing on the big screen on 14th April 2023. Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej will also essay pivotal roled in Bhola Shankar.
In addition to this, Tamannaah Bhatia also has also Bollywood drama Bole Chudiyan, and Mollywood movie Bandra in the pipeline.
