Tamannaah Bhatia tries her hand at pottery in her free time; F3 actress shares a glimpse

Tamannaah Bhatia is juggling multiple projects in South and Bollywood. Despite her jam-packed schedule, the F3 actress makes time to relax by indulging in some fun activities. Recently, the stunner took to Instagram and dropped a video, where she can be seen trying her hands at pottery. Posing in a black OOTD, she captioned the post, "Miss B and her break time #selfcare #learningnewskills #beinginthemoment."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out in the city for a salon session. The Baahubali actress had the fashion police smitten yet again with her sartorial choice. She opted for a funky sweatshirt and partnered it with black joggers. However, the highlight of her ensemble was an expensive handbag.

Now coming to her exciting lineup, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen on the big screens in Nagashekar’s directorial, Gurthunda Seethakalam. Additionally, her other projects include Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Babli Bouncer, and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben.

Over and above this, Tamannaah Bhatia also indicated that she will be doing a special dance number with Megastar Chiranjeevi in his forthcoming political thriller, Godfather. During an interaction with the fans on social media, she was asked, "Can expect a dance number with her and 'boss' Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar?" Not denying the speculation, the Paiyaa star replied, "I promise you that you will not be disappointed." However, nothing has been made official yet. However, if this is the case, it would be exciting to see the two powerhouses shake a leg together.

