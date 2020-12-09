Tamannaah Bhatia ups the fashion game at the airport in distressed denim pants and jacket; See PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the airport in a cool casual outfit. She upped her fashion game with distressed denim pants.

Tamannaah Bhatia is showering us with her photos today. A while back, photos from Samantha’s talk show Sam Jam were shared online, where she was seen shining like a star in a sequinned dress. While social media is still filled with those photos, now, she is spotted at the airport. Tamannaah can be seen in a pair of distressed black denim pants and paired it with a blue denim jacket.

On the work front, the Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy actress has a lot of films in the kitty including Seetimaar, Love Mocktail’s remake, Gurthunda Seethakalam and Andhadhun Telugu remake among others. She is also making her Tamil web debut with The November Story. The makers of Andhadhun’s Telugu remake are have started the shooting schedule and the same was announced by its lead actor Nithiin on social media. Revealing the news, he also shared a photo from the sets on his Twitter space.

Before this, Tamannaah made headlines when she announced on social media that had tested positive for COVID 19. She wrote, “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged.”

