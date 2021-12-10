Tamannaah Bhatia ups her fashion game with holographic jersey dress by Dolce & Gabbana; Yay or Nay?

Be it at the airport or during the promotions and launch of her films, Tamannaah Bhatia makes a fashion statement every time when she steps out. The stunner has upped her fashion game yet again by going unconventional way in a holographic jersey dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

One can see, Tam flaunting her toned body in a metallic dress that has got all our attention. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah Bhatia completed her look with hair tied in a messy bun, subtle smokey eyes and loads of mascara. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings. The Sye Raa actress teamed her outfit with a pair of expensive Christian Louboutin heels.

Clearly, Tamannaah Bhatia has got an impeccable sense of fashion and she never shies away from experimenting with her style statement.

Check it out below:

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu proves she can be classy desi and edgy snazzy in two stylish looks; Yay or Nay?

On the work front, Tam is busy shooting for F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. She has a couple of more project in the pipeline.