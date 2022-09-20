Tamannaah Bhatia ups her fashion game with a black satin top and shimmer trousers
Check out the blazing all-black look of the Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia.
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the busiest stars in South and Bollywood. Apart from impressing fans with her acting skills, she also keeps the fashion police on their toes with her sartorial choices. Her latest attire also made some jaws drop. The F3 actress opted for a black satin top with fluffy sleeves and a front knot. She paired it with shimmery pants and with a ponytail and kept her makeup on the light side.
For her accessories, she donned a beautiful pair of earrings along with matching footwear. Sharing a video flaunting her latest ensemble, Tamannaah Bhatia penned on Instagram, "Take a bow". This is not the first time she has carried a look with perfection as she has been credited with many chic looks.
Check out the video below:
On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will play a female bouncer in Madhur Bhandarkar's Hindi project, Babli Bouncer. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker revealed that Baahubali was the only work of the actress that he had seen before casting her in the movie. To this Tamannaah Bhatia added saying, “There happens to be an interesting word in my life. I am Miss B, and then there was Baahubali and now it’s Babli.”
Additionally, the diva will also play the female lead in the forthcoming romantic Telugu drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam opposite Satya Dev. She will further perform a special dance number along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the political thriller, Godfather. However, nothing has been made official yet.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia says her character Babli Bouncer is 'bindaas' and has dry sense of humor