Tamannaah Bhatia ups her fashion game with a black satin top and shimmer trousers

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the busiest stars in South and Bollywood. Apart from impressing fans with her acting skills, she also keeps the fashion police on their toes with her sartorial choices. Her latest attire also made some jaws drop. The F3 actress opted for a black satin top with fluffy sleeves and a front knot. She paired it with shimmery pants and with a ponytail and kept her makeup on the light side.

For her accessories, she donned a beautiful pair of earrings along with matching footwear. Sharing a video flaunting her latest ensemble, Tamannaah Bhatia penned on Instagram, "Take a bow". This is not the first time she has carried a look with perfection as she has been credited with many chic looks.