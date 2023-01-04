Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma clicked at airport amid dating rumours; 3 times the duo were spotted together

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, the new talk of the town couple, got clicked at Mumbai airport, on Wednesday morning. The duo was papped as they returned to the bay from New Year celebrations in Goa. The rumoured couple didn't come together in front of the shutterbugs but separately. First, Tamannaah was clicked, followed by Vijay after a few minutes. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma got clicked together for the first time after the dating rumours that took the internet by fire. The duo was all smiles as they posed for paparazzi at the airport. While Tamannaah looked beautiful sans makeup in a black midi dress with a simple chain as an accessory on her neck, Vijay opted for a casual look. He wore a white printed tee with jeans as he posed for cameras separately at the airport.

Although, Tamannaah and Vijay made their entries separately at the airport, it's quite evident that they were together. And fans strongly believe that the duo are back in Mumbai after celebrating New Year in Goa. Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma clicked at the airport here:

Dating rumours and viral kissing video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma For the unversed, after New Year, the rumours of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma dating made headlines. However, it's not just rumours but also a video of the duo kissing in Goa at a New Year party that has gone viral on the internet. A few pics of them have also surfaced on social media from their Goa New Year celebrations. Well as of now, neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has reacted to the ongoing speculations about their relationship yet.

Well, it is not the first time that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were clicked together. They were often spotted together, at parties and concerts as well as award functions but no one ever speculated that there was something cooking between them. Now that the secret is out, let's take a look at the times when the rumoured lovebirds were spotted together. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were earlier spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s recent concert in Mumbai. It was also attended by Kartik Aaryan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. They were all smiles as they posed for a few pictures together for the paps before heading inside to attend the concert.

Clicked at the actress' home Vijay was also spotted at Tamannaah's residence in Mumbai on the actress' birthday on December 21.

Viral selfies from award function Tamannaah and Vijay also attended an award function together and clicked a few selfies, which have gone viral now amid their dating rumours and viral kissing video.



Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's love story

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma met on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Bankrolled by Netflix, the duo will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's segment. The actors formed a bond during the shoot and have become close. A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla how it all started for the duo. and said, “Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space." Also Read: Fans believe Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated New Year 2023 together; Here is their theory

