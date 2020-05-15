Tamannaah Bhatia wins hearts with her killer expressions in a mesmerizing monochrome PHOTO

The southern actress is winning everyone's heart with her killer expressions. Check out the photo.

The Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a mesmerizing monochrome picture on her Instagram handle. The F2 – Fun and Frustration actress is winning everyone's heart with her killer expressions. The fans and followers of the actress are delighted to see her pictures. Tamannaah Bhatia also wrote in her Instagram post, "Beach in my Backyard," hinting that she was enjoying her day at the beach. On the work front, the south siren Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the film called Seetimaarr. This film is reportedly based on sports and the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia will be essaying the role of a coach. The film is helmed by director Sampath Nandi.

The sultry diva, Tamannaah Bhatia will be essaying the role of Jwala Reddy who is a Kabaddi coach. The first look poster of the film Seetimaarr looks very promising. In the film's poster, the Devi actress is seen in a chic red outfit along with a bag and headphones. The actress looked very fierce and intense in the first look poster of the south flick Seetimaarr. The fans and film audiences are very eagerly waiting to see the diva on the big screen. Now, the southern beauty, Tamannaah Bhatia is sharing many elements from her daily routine on her Instagram handle amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's picture:

The fans are very happy to get a glimpse into the stunner's life. In a live chat with us, the actress had expressed her desire to work with south actor Sivakarthikeyan in a film and also said that she is looking forward to being a part of some interesting projects.

