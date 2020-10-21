  1. Home
Tamannaah Bhatia wishes BFF Kajal Aggarwal 'Happy Married Life'; Bride to be thanks her with a sweet message

Tamannaah Bhatia's one of the fans asked her to share one word about her friendship with Kajal Aggarwal and the stunner had a super cute reply.
14280 reads Mumbai
Tamannaah Bhatia's message to BFF Kajal AggarwalTamannaah Bhatia wishes BFF Kajal Aggarwal 'Happy Married Life'; Bride to be thanks her with a sweet message
Kajal Aggarwal is getting married to her fiance Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai on October 30. Ahead of her wedding, the actress is already receiving best wishes from her fans and close friends from the industry. Kajal's best friend Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared a super cute video of herself wishing the bride-to-be 'Happy Married Life.' Tamannaah recently interacted with her fans on Instagram and answered all their questions. One of her fans asked her to share one word about her friendship with Kajal and the stunner had a super cute reply. 

Tamannaah Bhatia replied to her fan, "Kajal and my friendship goes way back in the day. Whenever we meet we have deepest conversations. It's always so much fun to meet her and hangout with her. Wish her a very very happy married life. Sending you a lots of love Kaju." 

Kajal was quick to thank Tam with a sweet message. She replied, "Aww my Tammy Thank you for your wishes. can’t wait to see you soon (sic.)"

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu ready to move into their new house; Actress shares glimpse of it 

Watch Tamannaah's video below: 

Meanwhile, confirming her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal earlier this month released a statement and wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Credits :Instagram

