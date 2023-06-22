Tamannaah Bhatia writes about the true purpose of yoga and how it can be a game-changer for you



Tamannaah Bhatia is a fitness freak. From cardio, to intense workouts to yoga, she does everything and shows how fitness is very important in life. On the occasion of Yoga Day, she shared an insight into her yoga journey and it will definitely inspire you to try it out. She explained how yoga became a game changer in her life.

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a few photos of doing yoga and praying to Lord Shiva at Sadguru's Isha Foundation. The actress says yoga is all about finding balance on and off the mat. She also debunked her misconception of how she always taught yoga about getting the right posture but her views changed last year.

Importance and Benefits of Yoga

Tamannaah Bhatia spent her days at Isha Yoga and learned about the importance of Yoga. She explained that yoga plays as an intricate manual of the body. Yoga is considered an ideal way to rejuvenate and reinvigorate different parts of the body.

The F3 actress also cited that with the help of Yoga, she experienced a journey of self-discovery with the intricate connection between the breath, mind, and spirit. While meditation is part of her daily yoga session, she has given a glimpse of performing Shalabh Asana, Bharman Asana, and Surya Namaskar on her Instagram feed.

A daily dose of yoga has benefits. It helps improve flexibility and strength and keeps the body and health stable. It relieves stress, helps to sleep better, and energizes moods. Yoga and breathing exercises also benefit heart health.

Tamannaah concludes in her post, "I’ve taken the learnings and created a way of life that helps me to listen, explore, and to unlock the hidden potentials within myself. Every practice of yoga today takes me on a journey of self-discovery, revealing the intricate connection between the breath, mind, and spirit. I hope that in the future, we don’t have to dedicate a day for yoga to celebrate its true potential… but that it becomes a part of our journey to becoming the best versions of ourselves… both physically and mentally!."

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is all over the news with her bold act in the OTT web series Jee Karda, which was released recently on Amazon Prime Videos. She will also be seen next in Lust Stories 2 with her boyfriend Vijay Varma and it will soon premiere on Netflix.

