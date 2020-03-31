Tamannaah Bhatia's beaming smile as she poses with a group of singers in these throwback PHOTOS is unmissable

We have come across a few pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia on Instagram in which she can be seen posing with a group of singers. Check out her pictures.

Tamannaah Bhatia is not only known for her brilliant performance in movies but also her utter beauty and impeccable style sense. The actress has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for a very long time and continues to do so even now. Tamannaah’s pictures always go viral on social media whenever she makes a public appearance. Recently, we have come across a few throwback pictures in which the actress is seen posing with a group of singers for the perfect selfie.

As we can see, Tamannaah is flashing her beaming smile while posing with the group of singers who also happen to be her fans. The actress looks stunning in an embellished blue and silver spaghetti dress. She opts for a peachy makeup look and dons an orange lip color while posing for the camera. The actress leaves her hair loose as usual and looks undeniably pretty in these pictures.

Meanwhile, check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be teaming up with Gopichand for Seetimaarr which is a sports drama. The actress will be venturing into the Bollywood film industry again with Bole Chudiyan co-starring Nawazuddin Siddique. Tamannaah is also going to play the titular role in That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the 2014 starrer Queen.

