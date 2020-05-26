Tamannaah Bhatia's Beauty Secrets: Baahubali actress' summer skincare regime that you can follow at home

Have you ever wondered how she manages to keep her skin glowing and her hair healthy all the time? Well, today we reveal Tamannaah Bhatia's summer skin care routine.

South and Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the actresses who has got flawless skin. The Baahubali actress is blessed with naturally good looking skin and long tresses. But have you ever wondered how she manages to keep her skin and her hair glowing all the time? Well, today we reveal Tamannaah Bhatia's summer and a personal skincare regime that you can easily follow at home. During Summer, Tamannaah Bhatia drinks a lot of water. Eating healthy is extremely one important factor for the Baahubali actress. The stunner believes in eating healthy and avoids spicy food, especially during Summers. Sunscreen is must when she steps out in the sun.

During one of the interviews with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "I think water is the most underrated food item. Sometimes you think you are hungry but you are pretty much thirsty. So drinking a lot of water and in a city like Mumbai is very important. For me, everything that is naturally available is healthy."

The stunner swears by home remedies when it comes to taking care of her skin. She uses homemade face pack made of natural turmeric, gram flour and neem leaves. Also, aloe vera gel is one beauty secret ingredient for a flawless screen. Also, yoghurt and chana dal moisture is her go-to during summers to keep her skin healthy and fresh.

As she uses a lot of makeup, the South beauty uses a cooling moisturizer to seal the moisture into her skin.

For Hair: Since her hair is exposed to heat and a lot of products, Tamannaah Bhatia makes sure to oil her tresses after every few days. She used a lot of herbal products like shampoos made of shikakai and amla to keep her hair soft all the time.

If you’re looking for movie star-worthy flawless skin, you just need to follow Tamannaah's basic beauty secrets.

