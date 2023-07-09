Tamannaah Bhatia’s boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts to her viral song Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth’s Jailer

The first single from Rajinikanth’s Jailer has created quite the hype as soon as it was released. The reason being its catchy beats, Shilpa Rao’s impactful voice, and Rajinikanth’s unexpected cameo at the very end. There are many factors that came together to make this Anirudh Ravichander song the sensation that it has become. Along with all other factors, the groovy steps and Tamannaah Bhatia’s electrifying dance to those steps are having a great impact.

Now, Tamannaah’s boyfriend, Vijay Varma, has come out in support of his girlfriend and praised the song through his Instagram story.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts to Kaavaala

Vijay Varma took to Instagram to share his reaction to his Lust Stories 2 co-actor and girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia’s newly released single from Jailer. The song, titled Kaavaalaa, is the first song that has been released from the upcoming Rajinikanth film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Vijay shared his love for the song through his Instagram story. He shared that the song is fire and referred to Tamannaah and Rajinikanth as cinema Gods and Goddesses. Also, along with this, he tagged Tamannaah Bhatia, Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander, and Sun Pictures.

Check out the story here:

The song has been trending nonstop since it was released. Kaavaalaa has managed to achieve the purpose that is usually attached to the first song from a mass entertainer in Tamil cinema. This is to create an ample amount of buzz for the film. Hopefully, the film will be able to capitalize on this.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s 2023

The Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam actress did the anthology Lust Stories 2 in 2023. Her short from the anthology was not received that well. Many claimed that it had been shot primarily from the male gaze. The actress was also part of the series Jee Karda.

Now, in the second half of the year, Tamannaah is gearing up to go mainstream. Her releases are with Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. With the latter, she is acting in Bhola Shankar. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. The original starred Ajith Kumar. Both Jailer and Bhola Shankar are expecting an August release.

