Tamannaah Bhatia's casual airport style in all-black after Bandra promotions

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted looking effortlessly stylish as she returned to the Mumbai airport this morning after wrapping up movie promotions for her upcoming Malayalam film, Bandra. The Jailer fame exuded chicness in a black-and-black ensemble, comprising a T-shirt and cargo pants, accessorized with a pair of large black sunglasses.

The Sye RaaNarasimha Reddy movie actress completed her look with a stylish silver sling bag. The Endukante Premanta movie actress graciously greeted the paparazzi, interacting with them and posing for photographs before making her way to her luxurious car.

Check out the Tamannaah Bhatia airport video below

About Tamannaah Bhatia’s Malayalam film Bandra

Bandra is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language drama film directed by Arun Gopy, written by Udaykrishna, and produced by Vinayaka Ajith. The film is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023.

The film, reportedly inspired by a real-life incident, chronicles the life of a gangster leader named Alan Alexander Dominic, played by actor Dileep. The film is said to feature high-octane action sequences and punchy dialogues, and Bandra is touted to captivate audiences. Reportedly the film was made on a grand scale budget with a production cost exceeding Rs 37 crore. Bandra marks the remarkable milestone of Dileep's 147th film, solidifying his position as a renowned actor in the industry.

Upcoming projects of Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's career is brimming with exciting projects across various languages. She is set to dazzle audiences in a Malayalam film called Bandra starring Dileep. The film also stars Dino Morea, Lenaa, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in a Tamil film titled Aranmanai 4, which is the latest installment in the popular Aranmanai horror franchise. She also has a Hindi film called Vedaa featuring John Abraham lined up.

Her recent projects include Lust Stories 2, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, opposite her current beau, Vijay Varma. Additionally, she was a part of the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer and Chiranjeevi's film Bhola Shankar this year.

In the digital realm, Tamannaah made an impression with appearances in two web series in 2023 namely, as Lavanya Singh in Jee Karda and as Anya Swaroop in Akhiri Sach.

