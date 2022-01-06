Tamannaah Bhatia's casual look in basic crop top & jeans is an everyday outfit we aspire

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the fashionable actresses in the South film industry and there is no denying it. Be it glam gowns or basic jeans and tops, the actress knows how to make heads turn and set major goals. Today happens to be such a day as she took a casual look a notch higher with basic jeans and a top

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted today in Mumbai and she opted for a basic and everyday look. She looks simple in blue jeans which she paired up orange and black animal print crop top. The actress added oomph to the look with orange sneakers. With hair tied into a bun, earrings and no makeup, she aced the casual look like no one else and made us aspire as perfect every look.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

This casual and stylish look of Tamannaah Bhatia is an everyday outfit one can carry anywhere, from college to hanging out with friends. What do you think about this look? Comment down and let us know.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday: 5 looks of the actress that show she has upped her fashion game and how

In the meanwhile, On the work front, Tamannaah is busy shooting for F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. She is also working on Telugu remake of Kannada movie Love Mocktail titled Guruthunda Seethakalam with Satya Dev.