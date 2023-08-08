Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security and pounces on her for selfie at event; Here's what happened next

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses and there's absolutely no denying it. She has an immense fan following that go gaga over her beautiful looks, dance moves, and acting and her latest video is proof. The actress recently attended an event in Kerala and encountered a crazy fan who barged on to her for a selfie.

Tamannaah Bhatia attended an event in Kerala, looking gorgeous in a traditional saree look. After finishing the event, the actress waved at people outside amid heavy security while exiting the aisle but was taken back by one of her fans.

The viral video shows an enthusiastic fan jumping over the barricade to greet Tamannaah Bhatia amid huge security. He offered a handshake to Tamannaah as security pushed him back. However, the Kaavaalaabeauty maintains her calm, explains to the security to leave the fan, and interacted with him. She shook a hand with him and also posed for a selfie, before bidding him goodbye and walking ahead.

The fan was super overwhelmed by Tamannaah's gesture and kept shooting with joy. This video of the actress with her fan has gone viral on social media. Several netizens on social media are praising her for handling the situation, security, and the fan calmly.

Tamannaah Bhatia's saree look sets internet on fire

Apart from this, Tamannaah's saree look has taken the internet by fire. She shared a few beautiful photos of this look on Instagram and left everyone awestruck. The actress looked like a dream in a pink silk saree with green borders and golden zari detail. She paired up with a heavy pink blouse and accessorized with oxidized gold jewelry. Perfect makeup and hair bun with gajras, completed her South Indian look.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Tamannaah captioned her pictures with three pink flower emoticons.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, the actress is waiting for the release of two films this week- Chiranjeevi's Telugu film Bholaa Shankar and Rajinikanth's Jailer. She is playing the female lead in Bholaa Shankar and the key role in Jailer. While Jailer is scheduled to release on August 10, Jailer will be out in cinema halls on August 11.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and others. Bholaa Shankar features Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth Akkineni in lead roles along with her.

