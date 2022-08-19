Tamannaah Bhatia's flattering sweetheart neckline orange dress is a perfect pick for a date with your beau

Be it at the events or walking the red carpet, celebrities leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. Yesterday, Tamannaah Bhatia attended The Lord Of The Rings event in Mumbai. Also present at the event was Hrithik Roshan. However, what caught our eyes was Tamannaah's orange dress. She made a striking appearance and her look is one you can't miss if you love bright colours.

The front neck of the Self-Portrait dress gives a flattering sweetheart neckline and makes a statement in its own right. The eye-grabbing orange full-sleeved outfit is like any add-ons to stand out. Totally in love with the outfit and Tam has managed to pull it off with utmost ease and confidence. Styled by Ami Patel, Tamannaah Bhatia capped her look with neutral makeup, rosy cheeks and subtle bright lip color.

Take a look at her photos below:

For hair, Tamannaah Bhatia tied it up in a neat high bun. Statement earrings in gold and too many finger rings managed to amp up her style game. A pair of heels completed her look. Partying on the weekend or heading out for a date with your beau? Play with a bold colour like Tamannaah, and shell out diva vibes.

What do you think about this look? Let us know in the comment section below.

