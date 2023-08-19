Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaala trend continues as Japan's Ambassador to India dances on Rajinikanth's Jailer song

Hardly has any song gone viral in the recent past the way Rajinikanth starrer Jailer's Kaavaalaa has. The internet has not stopped dancing to Anirudh Ravichander’s catchy beats ever since the peppy track first came out. Not just the fans, but celebrities have also joined in on the trend. The newest entrant to the list of known faces who have recreated Tamannaah Bhatia’s now-iconic dance moves is Hiroshi Suzuki.

He is Japan’s ambassador to India, and the video of him dancing to the hook steps of Kaavaalaa with YouTuber Mayo San has now gone viral. Along with sharing the video of his dance to the song, Hiroshi Suzuki also made it known that he admires Rajinikanth. "My love for Rajinikanth continues," he captioned.

Japan’s ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki dances to Jailer's Kaavaalaa along with YouTuber Mayo San

YouTuber Mayo San stated that her dance video on Kaavaalaa was to express Japan's love for Rajinikanth

In the shared video of them dancing, Hiroshi Suzuki even tries to imitate Rajinikanth’s mannerisms from the original song. Mayo has opened up about dancing with Hiroshi Suzuki on Kaavaalaa and stated that Rajinikanth is very famous in Japan. She further revealed that the video was her way of showcasing the love that Japan has for the massive star.

Advertisement

In an interview with ANI, Mayo said, "The Japanese ambassador used to make a lot of videos about India and Japan. We then decided to collaborate on the video. I suggested Rajinikanth’s song when collaborating because he is well-known and popular in Japan. There are numerous die-hard Rajnikanth fans in Japan. We wanted to express our affection for him."

The Kaavaalaa craze continues

Every day there is a new video that goes viral on social media in which the now iconic hook steps of Kaavaalaa are recreated. Even though it has been more than a week since Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer was released, the craze for the song has not died down. Now that the film has become a monstrous success, the craze for Kaavaalaa seems to only get bigger and bigger.

Meanwhile, Jailer is continuing its unstoppable run at the box office by registering a new record every single day since it was released. Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar have certainly come back to form with the mega success of Jailer.

ALSO READ: Anasuya Bharadwaj breaks down on Instagram; Shares ‘I am vulnerable, have breakdowns’