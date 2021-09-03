Tamannaah Bhatia's look in bralette & pants embellished in 3D embroidery is breathtakingly sassy; Yay or Nay?

Tamannaah Bhatia's latest looks for MasterChef Telugu are proof that she can carry any outfit with utmost grace and confidence. The stunner has left us surprised yet again with her look in a three piece outfit and it is breathtakingly sassy. Sharing the photo, Tam captioned, "More daily greens."

One can see, Tamannaah is looking gorgeous as ever in a heavily worked bralette in pearl and beads and pants embellished in 3D embroidery by 'Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika'. The detachable sleeves add a perfect sassy touch to her look. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tam completed her look with open hair in soft curls, minimal makeup and natural lip colour. She let her outfit do all the talking and kept her look as minimal as she could.

Check it out:

On the professional front, Tamannaah has a long list of films. She will be seen in F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen. The Sye Raa actress also has Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev and it is directed by Nagashekar.

She is also hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu.

Tamannaah is awaiting the release of Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand. The film was expected to release on September 3 but has been postponed and the new date will be announced soon.

Tamannaah Bhatia also has Andhadhun Telugu remake titled Maestro. The film has Nithiin in the lead role.