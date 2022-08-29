Tamannaah Bhatia's love affair with pink outfits

Tamannaah Bhatia has managed to make quite a mark with her fashion choices in the last few months. If there is one thing we've keenly noticed about Tamannaah Bhatia is her love for pink. Be it a three-piece bikini set or a simple gown, she has flaunted her love for the colour in more ways than we can count. Here's a look at the ways in which she styled pink.

Head-to-toe pink

Bhatia wore a Laith Maalouf pink slit-cut gown. Featured turtle neck, Tamannaah Bhatia teamed the ensemble with bright pink stilettos. Statement silver earrings and messy curls completed her look. From a shade of pastel pink lipstick to heels, she wore everything pink and it is quite a gutsy choice.

Blush blazer and feather

For an international event, Tam opted for a Margot blush blazer teamed with matching pants in satin by Nadine Merabi. However, the highlight of the outfit was feather trim detailing to cuffs.

Glitters

At Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, Tamannaah Bhatia turned enough heads in a sequinned 3-piece mini skirt and a button-down shirt set. Totally a fan of ruched detailed sleeves. However, the outfit looked a bit mess.

Bikini look

Tamannaah Bhatia managed to set the internet fire as she slipped into a hot pink two-piece bikini. She flaunted her love for colour during her holiday in the Maldives.

Pink on pink



Wearing pink on pink is not everyone's cup of tea. However, Tamannaah managed to pull off a decent look in all-pink. She wore a sheer top teamed with wide-legged pants and block heels. The pretty braid and on-point eyeliner are the highlights.

Pinktastic



Tamannaah Bhatia wore a neon pink hand embroidered tulle gown by Bennu Sehgall for a red carpet event. She pulled off the colour effortlessly! But the high-high slit cut amped up the glamorous look.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

